NH development works will improve road infra

Centre has approved alignment of various roads in Kollam: MP

Road infrastructure in the district is all set to get a major boost with the takeoff of new projects announced in connection with the national highway development works.

According to N.K. Premachandran, MP, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has approved the alignment of various roads in Kollam for NH development. Along with the new Greenfield Highway, another project for widening the Kollam-Thirumangalan National Highway with modern security measures was given the nod.

The road will be constructed parallel to Kollam-Thirumangalan National Highway 744, connecting Thenmala to the district border at Kadambattukonam via Pathadi and Chadayamangalam.

The stretch of Thiruvananthapuram- Kottarakara- Angamaly road being built as part of the Bharatmala project will cut through Mangode- Chingoli- Thudayur- Mannur- Karukone- Alancherry- Ayanimoodu- Venchembu reaching Pathanapuram.

Instructions have been given to prepare a detailed project report of the road, while another project will link it with the national highway at Meenadu village in Chathannur. The roads, both part of Bharatmala project, passes through the less populated green corridor.

“A consultancy has been appointed to prepare a detailed project report for the renovation of High School Junction- Thevally- Mathilil- Anchalumoodu- Kundara- Bharanikkavu road on National Highway 183. The project plan for the development of National Highway 66, which also includes converting Kollam bypass into a four-lane road, is also in the final stage,” said Mr. Premachandran.