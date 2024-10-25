NH development review meeting held

Topics related to the development of the Kollam-Theni National Highway were discussed at a review meeting chaired by District Collector N. Devidas here on Friday.

The 62-km stretch from Kollam High School Junction to Chengannur Alinjimood in Alappuzha district, which is part of National Highway 183, will be developed as part of the project. A proposal regarding the construction of a bypass from Perinad flyover to Bharanikkavu was presented in the meeting. Considering the delay in the construction of the new bypass, Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, demanded the complete development of the existing road. The chief engineer concerned said that ₹500 crore has been sanctioned for land acquisition from the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the total cost of the project is ₹2,000 crore.

N.K. Premachandran, MP; MLAs M. Mukesh and P.C. Vishnunath, district panchayat president P.K. Gopan, representatives of local bodies and officials of the National Highways Authority of India attended the meeting. It was also decided to hold the next meeting on November 22 for further discussions.