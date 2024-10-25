GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NH development review meeting held

Published - October 25, 2024 08:45 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Topics related to the development of the Kollam-Theni National Highway were discussed at a review meeting chaired by District Collector N. Devidas here on Friday.

The 62-km stretch from Kollam High School Junction to Chengannur Alinjimood in Alappuzha district, which is part of National Highway 183, will be developed as part of the project. A proposal regarding the construction of a bypass from Perinad flyover to Bharanikkavu was presented in the meeting. Considering the delay in the construction of the new bypass, Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, demanded the complete development of the existing road. The chief engineer concerned said that ₹500 crore has been sanctioned for land acquisition from the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the total cost of the project is ₹2,000 crore.

N.K. Premachandran, MP; MLAs M. Mukesh and P.C. Vishnunath, district panchayat president P.K. Gopan, representatives of local bodies and officials of the National Highways Authority of India attended the meeting. It was also decided to hold the next meeting on November 22 for further discussions.

Published - October 25, 2024 08:45 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.