NH bypass stretch to be opened next month

Work on the four-lane 26.7-km Reach I of the Kazhakuttam-Mukkola corridor of National Highway (NH) 66 bypass was reviewed by Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran on Tuesday.

The Minister also visited the 1.6-km Chakka flyover being built at ₹142 crore. Ninety percent of work on the bypass and the flyover had been completed and it would be opened for traffic by February end, the Minister said. National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials accompanied him.

From next week

At present, traffic was being allowed on two lanes of the flyover towards Kazhakuttam. Traffic on the other two lanes towards Kovalam would be allowed from next week, the Minister said.

To expedite the work, the flyover was also entrusted by the NHAI to the Hyderabad-based KNR Constructions Ltd (KNRCL), the EPC contractor for the ₹623.41 crore four-laning works from Kazhakuttam to Mukkola.

The Minister said the date of commissioning of the Reach I would be decided after consultations with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Minister for Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.