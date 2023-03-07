NH 744 land acquisition norms to be the same as the NH 66 one

March 07, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - KOLLAM

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials have said the same criteria used to determine the compensation for the land acquisition for National Highway 66 will be made applicable to National Highway 744 as well.

The assurance was given at a meeting held on Tuesday to sort out the confusion regarding compensation, attended by the District Collector, revenue authorities, and the NHAI representatives.

“The criteria in fixing the market value of the buildings were the main concern and it was feared that the price would be reduced as per the age of the structures. But it was decided to fix the price on the basis of the cost required to construct the buildings in 2022 regardless of age. A similar provision was implemented for the land acquisition for NH 66,” said N.K. Premachandran, MP, who presided over the meeting.

For determining the value of the land, 10 most expensive land deals registered during the last three years within a radius of 3 km from the location will be considered. The average of the five top-of-the-range transactions will be determined as the price and there will be A, B, C, and D categories as per the layout of the land.

While the Agriculture Development Officer will fix the value of crops, the value of the trees will assessed by the Forest department. Apart from buildings, value will be fixed for all works above and below the ground including electrical works, plumbing, compound wall, temporary shed, outdoor toilet, interlock, and well.

While a solatium equivalent to 100% of the market value will be paid, 12% interest for the period from the date of the publication of 3A notification till the announcement of award will also be provided.

“Various issues related to the land acquisition were discussed at the meeting in detail. At present, there is no ambiguity over the compensation. Steps have been taken to follow provisions similar to NH 66,” said Mr. Premachandran.