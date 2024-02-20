GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NH 66 will be completed on time: Mohamed Riyas

February 20, 2024 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State government aims to implement comprehensive development activities that will accelerate the progress of the country, Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said. He was virtually inaugurating the completion of Vettiyathodu bridge in West Kallada grama panchayat on Tuesday.

“After the second Pinarayi government came into power, the construction of 100 bridges was completed in three-and-a-half years. The government is trying to complete the hill highway and coastal highway. The construction of NH 66 from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram will be completed on time in 2025,” said the Minister.

The bridge on Karalimukku-Valanjavarambu Road was completed spending ₹5 crore. Kovoor Kunjumon, MLA, presided over the function. Deputy Speaker Chittayam Gopakumar unveiled the plaque. District panchayat president P. K. Gopan and Sasthamcotta block panchayat president R. Sundaresan were the chief guests on the occasion.

