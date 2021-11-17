NH 66 to be of six lanes

The State Government on Wednesday said it had secured an agreement with the National Highways Authority of India to lay a six-lane highway from Thalapady in Kasaragod to Karode in Thiruvananthapuram.

The 600-km NH 66 would connect to Kanyakumari via Panvel. The Government would expedite land acquisition for the project, and the State would bear 25% of the cost. Landowners who sacrifice their holdings for the highway would receive compensation within six months.

The Cabinet, which convened here, also decided to allow ex gratia of ₹1,000 to endosulfan victims.

The Cabinet also decided to underwrite the treatment expenses of veteran actor KPAC Lalitha. She is currently admitted to a private hospital following a liver ailment.