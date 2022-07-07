NH-66 modernisation by 2025: Minister

Elevated highway on Aroor-Thuravur stretch on the cards

The modernisation of National Highway-66 passing through Kerala would be completed by 2025 provided the work was not disrupted by COVID-19 or other problems, Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas informed the Assembly on Thursday.

A.K.M. Ashraf of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) had called the Minister's attention to the need to guarantee that highway development did not impede free movement of pedestrians. Work was in full swing on 15 stretches. Preliminary activities were underway on six other stretches where the work had been awarded, Mr. Riyas said. A detailed project report for an elevated highway on the Aroor-Thuravur stretch was under preparation.

Mr. Riyas said that 98.51% of land acquisition for NH development had been completed. Of the 1079.06 hectares identified for acquisition, the State government had acquired 1,062.96 hectares. The State government had spent ₹5,580 crore in this regard, he said.

The NH development was closely monitored by a team led by the Public Works Department (PWD) Secretary and a panel headed by the Chief Secretary, the Minister said.

‘Change of scope’

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had informed that a 'change of scope' proposal was under consideration for constructing additional structures and modifying existing ones to address grievances raised by the public and people's representatives, Mr. Riyas said.

Earlier, Mr. Ashraf drew the attention to the hardships faced by pedestrians on account of the NH development on the 39 km Thalappadi-Chengala stretch in Kasaragod district. The road development had impeded free movement and he urged the government to urgently address this issue.

Mr. Riyas replied that the Thalappadi-Chengala stretch would have 6.5-7 metre wide service roads on either side, one fly-over, nine vehicular underpasses and one light-vehicular underpass as per the concession agreement.