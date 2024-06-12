NH 66 development work progressing fast in Malappuram, says Kerala Public Works Minister

The development of National Highway (NH) 66 is progressing at a fast pace in Malappuram district, Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas said in the Assembly on June 12 (Wednesday).

Replying to a submission by P. Abdul Hameed, he said around 72% of work on the Ramanattukara-Valanchery stretch and 79.4% of work on the Valancheri-Kappirikkad stretch were moving fast. The main bridges, viaducts, and flyovers were nearing completion, and in most places, six-lane traffic had been made possible.

With the arrival of the monsoon, incomplete work has caused difficulties for people. The government is doing its best to intervene and give necessary directions to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to reduce issues faced by people because of slush and mud. However, the allegation that the NH work is lagging was totally baseless, Mr. Riyas claimed.

The NHAI had informed that the shortage of construction materials, following the Supreme Court order on March 21, 2024, had affected the progress of work, and was doing its best to resolve the crisis.

The Chief Minister and the Public Works Minister are closely following up the progress of works, and review meetings are being conducted at regular intervals.

Mr. Riyas said the NHAI had given up on NH development in the State because of the government’s failure to complete land acquisition. It was only following a promise by the State government that it would bear 25% of the expenses for land acquisition that the NHAI agreed to resume the work.

The government has already allocated ₹5,580 crore towards NH 66 development, for which 203.66 hectares were acquired, he added.

