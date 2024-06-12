GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

NH 66 development work progressing fast in Malappuram, says Kerala Public Works Minister

Published - June 12, 2024 11:53 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The development of National Highway (NH) 66 is progressing at a fast pace in Malappuram district, Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas said in the Assembly on June 12 (Wednesday).

Replying to a submission by P. Abdul Hameed, he said around 72% of work on the Ramanattukara-Valanchery stretch and 79.4% of work on the Valancheri-Kappirikkad stretch were moving fast. The main bridges, viaducts, and flyovers were nearing completion, and in most places, six-lane traffic had been made possible.

With the arrival of the monsoon, incomplete work has caused difficulties for people. The government is doing its best to intervene and give necessary directions to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to reduce issues faced by people because of slush and mud. However, the allegation that the NH work is lagging was totally baseless, Mr. Riyas claimed.

The NHAI had informed that the shortage of construction materials, following the Supreme Court order on March 21, 2024, had affected the progress of work, and was doing its best to resolve the crisis.

The Chief Minister and the Public Works Minister are closely following up the progress of works, and review meetings are being conducted  at regular intervals.

Mr. Riyas said the NHAI had given up on NH development in the State because of the government’s failure to complete land acquisition. It was only following a promise by the State government that it would bear 25% of the expenses for land acquisition that the NHAI agreed to resume the work.

The government has already allocated ₹5,580 crore towards NH 66 development, for which 203.66 hectares were acquired, he added.

Related Topics

Malappuram / Thiruvananthapuram / public works & infrastructure

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.