NH 66 development: Samithi to intensify agitation

November 22, 2023 01:49 am | Updated 01:50 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Janakeeya Samithi that is on the warpath against ‘unscientific’ construction of drains and narrow service roads in the Edappally-Muthakunnam NH 66 corridor has decided to intensify its agitation, demanding publication of environment and social impact assessment reports.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) must ensure that the drains built at unusual height do not block access to houses and other plots on either side. It must also ensure service roads having a minimum width of seven metres, especially at Cheranalloor. These must be built as mandated in the environment impact assessment (EIA) and social impact assessment (SIA) reports which must be uploaded online by the NHAI.

Underpasses too must be built wherever needed, including near Bharata Rani Road, for people to safely cross over to the other side of the highway, the Samithi demanded.

The NHAI had on October 20 agreed to send the EIA report to Hibi Eden, MP. It has not done so, nor has it been made available despite an RTI query made 30 days ago. “The ‘unscientific’ drain construction has resulted in low-lying areas getting inundated, although only 20% of the NH-widening work is over. In this situation, remedial measures must be taken and the EIA report published,” Mr. Eden said, after inaugurating an agitation organised at Cheranalloor on Tuesday evening by the Samithi.

“The NHAI should ideally have built an elevated highway in the 22-km Edappally-Muthakunnam NH 66 corridor to avoid such problems to people. It would also have avoided the need to acquire vast tracts of prime land which command a good market price,” he added.

T.J. Vinod, MLA, was present.

