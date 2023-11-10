NH-66 bypass road caves in; traffic hit

November 10, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Vehicular flow along the National Highway (NH) 66 bypass was hampered after a crater developed on the road on Friday.

The road caved in near Infosys at Thampuranmukku when the Kerala Water Authority began to drill the road to lay a sewerage pipe. While the cave-in that formed on the middle lane went unattended for a short while, the police rushed to the spot to cordon off two lanes of the bypass. This left vehicles a single lane alone to pass through, paving the way for a serpentine queue to be formed in quick time around 5 p.m.

With the highway witnessing a significant increase in vehicular flow on account of the weekend, the police were kept on tenterhooks as they scrambled to divert traffic through alternative routes to decongest the main road.

