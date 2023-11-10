HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NH-66 bypass road caves in; traffic hit

November 10, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Vehicular flow along the National Highway (NH) 66 bypass was hampered after a crater developed on the road on Friday.

The road caved in near Infosys at Thampuranmukku when the Kerala Water Authority began to drill the road to lay a sewerage pipe. While the cave-in that formed on the middle lane went unattended for a short while, the police rushed to the spot to cordon off two lanes of the bypass. This left vehicles a single lane alone to pass through, paving the way for a serpentine queue to be formed in quick time around 5 p.m.

With the highway witnessing a significant increase in vehicular flow on account of the weekend, the police were kept on tenterhooks as they scrambled to divert traffic through alternative routes to decongest the main road.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.