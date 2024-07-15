NGT takes cognisance of worsening faecal contamination of Kadambrayar

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notices to the Kerala government and the Central and State Pollution Control Boards on the worsening faecal contamination in the Kadambrayar.

The Southern Bench of the tribunal took cognisance of The Hindu report titled ‘No respite from faecal contamination in Kadambrayar river in Ernakulam district’ published on April 30, 2024 while directing the respondents to submit their reports on the ecological condition of the waterbody. “Let notice be issued to the respondents through the tribunal along with a copy of the newspaper report,” said the order issued by Pushpa Sathyanarayana, judicial member, and Satyagopal Korlapati, expert member.

The report had pointed out that there had been no drop in the total coliform count, indicating faecal contamination, over the past two years in the Kadambrayar. An analysis of the river quality by the Central Pollution Control Board as part of the National Water Quality Monitoring Programme showed that the average value of total coliform in the last two years was 11,363 MPN (most probable number) per 100 millilitres. The maximum permissible limit should be less than 2,500 MPN per 100 millilitres under the criteria for bathing, according to the Central board.

The worsening faecal contamination indicated illegal discharge of untreated wastewater into the river. A report furnished by the Kerala State Pollution Control Board before the Southern Bench of the NGT on April 25 said the discharge of domestic effluents from townships and households through drains and creeks had resulted in the contamination of the river. Water quality could be improved only after the implementation of major projects, including installation of sewage treatment plants and solid waste processing units, it said.

