NGT pulls up State for poor solid waste management

Green tribunal says action plan not satisfactory

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has pulled up the State government for not taking effective steps to implement the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

The Southern Bench of the tribunal comprising Justice K. Ramakrishnan and expert member Satyapal Korlapati pointed out that the action plan [for implementation of the rules] submitted by the Chief Secretary “is not satisfactory as it is evident from the timelines submitted”.

“No proper scrutiny was made him or by the Principal Secretary concerned. We do not wish to point out the oddities in the timelines indicated in the report, instead we leave it to the Chief Secretary to go through the action plan once again and submit a realistic report considering that the implementation of solid waste management is very poor for long time,” said the latest order issued by the court in the case related to the non-implementation of the solid waste management rules in the State.

The tribunal said that no ground-level improvement had taken place, though the waste management rules had come into force in 1998 and later superseded by the 2000 Rules and then by the 2016 Rules.

‘No effective steps’

“The government has taken no effective steps to implement the same in its letter and spirit. Further, being a literate State, they are expected to achieve the implementation of solid waste management rules and they are not able to achieve the target or procure the award that is being declared by the Central Ministry in this regard,” it said.

“Unless some effective steps are taken by them, the slogan of Malinya Muktha Keralam or ‘Clean Kerala’ will not be possible by merely creating some Sena [Haritha Karma Sena] that will also be another waste of public money, unless it is being properly implemented,” the order said.

The Bench asked the Chief Secretary to look into these issues and direct the local bodies to ensure day-to-day collection of waste as required under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

This included collection of both biodegradable and non biodegradable waste from the households. Otherwise this tribunal will not accept whatever report submitted by them without achieving 100 percent compliance, it said.