NGT panel to ascertain damage to Meenachil’s ecology

Row between authorities and environmentalists over the proposed flood risk management in the river

The clash between authorities and environmentalists over the proposed flood risk management works in the Meenachil river has taken a new turn with the Southern Zone Bench of the National Green Tribunal appointing a joint committee to ascertain the alleged damage caused to the riverine environment.

Considering a petition filed by the Kottayam Nature Society (KNS), the Bench has ordered the constitution of a committee to inspect the area and submit a report.

It comprises a senior officer from the regional office of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in Bengaluru, a senior scientist from the Kerala State Biodivesrity Board, Assistant Conservator of forest, Executive Engineer of the Major Irrigation Department, Kottayam, and the Kottayam Collector. The Forest Department has been appointed as the nodal agency for co-ordinating the study.

The bench has directed the committee to ascertain ‘‘as to whether any study has been conducted or any plan has been evolved as contemplated under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, considering the nature of impact of flood in those areas in previous years and what are the steps taken by them in previous years to prevent such recurrence in the coming years.’’

The committee has been asked to submit at least an interim report by June 29 showing ‘‘if there is any prima facie act causing damage to the environment by the authorities in carrying out the work.’

The KNS has pointed out that attempts had been on to destroy the riparian vegetation and desilt the riverbed under the guise of disaster management, which is likely to affect the flow of river and have an adverse impact on the environment.