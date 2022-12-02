In relief to Kerala, NGT refrains from levying compensation on State over commitments on waste management compliance

December 02, 2022 08:31 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The National Green Tribunal (NGT), hearing a case related to compliance of Municipal Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, and effective treatment of solid and liquid waste in various States, has found it unnecessary to levy compensation on Kerala, considering the statement filed by the State on the measures that it is currently undertaking to address the issues. On the other hand, the NGT imposed thousands of crores of compensation on few other States, finding their steps to be inadequate.

However, the State government has to file six monthly progress reports with the NGT Registrar General. As per Kerala’s statement before the NGT, the State has committed an amount of ₹2,343.18 crore to address issues of sewage and sullage management. In addition, a gap fund of ₹84.628 crore has also been set aside. The NGT also directed that the State complete various projects planned as part of these in a time-bound manner.

The NGT imposed a compensation amount of ₹2,080 crore on Punjab, ₹900 crore on Delhi, ₹2,900 crore on Karnataka, ₹3,000 crore on Rajasthan, ₹3,500 crore on West Bengal and ₹3,800 crore on Telangana. However, Madhya Pradesh, which made commitments similar to Kerala, was let off without any compensation.

Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh said that the NGT order is an approval for the State Government’s interventions in waste management. The State government is forging ahead to make Kerala clean by 2026, he said.