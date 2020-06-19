NGT inspects football ground in Kerala

A committee appointed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Thursday inspected an area in the Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR), where a playground was allegedly built without permission.
The NGT, Southern Zone, Chennai, ordered the inspection on a complaint filed by a private individual that the football ground was built in December last at Vanchivayal in the forest to organise a contest by the Forest Department. This was in addition to the filling of a marshy area to construct a parking ground at Anavachal, the point of entry to the Thekkady boat-landing station.
The inspection was ordered by the NGT under the Forest Conservation Rules, 1980.
District Collector H. Dinesan, a member of the committee, said the visit was in compliance with the direction of the NGT. The committee members conducted an inquiry after visiting the area where the football ground was built, and a report would be given to the NGT, he said.
The committee members spent nearly half-an-hour at the spot where the ground was constructed before proceeding to the parking area that had already been opened for tourist vehicles. The parking area was constructed without the consent of the Kerala State Pollution Control Board, said the complaint filed by activist Sajimon Salim.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath