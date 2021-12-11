NGT forms panel to study effect of quarrying in State

7-member panel to look into impact of vibrations on soil strata, buildings, humans, wildlife

The granite quarries in Kerala may have to wait longer for further licensing. Also the order of the Mining and Geology Directorate of Kerala dated November 29, 2021, to permit quarries if the nearest residence is more than 50 metres away from it, stands cancelled, with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) forming a seven-member committee on Friday to study the effects of stone quarrying in the State.

The committee was formed following the directions of the Supreme Court a month ago, citing that the tribunal should give a fair chance to the quarry owners as well to present their point of view. The committee consists of officials from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), The Indian Institute of Mines/ IIT Dhanbad, Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research (CIMFR), Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), Roorkee, IIT Roorkee, Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, Dehradun and Directorate General of Mines Safety, Government of India.

Various distances

The committee will study the impact of blasting with Nonel Detonation technology at distances of 50m, 75m, 100m, 125m, 150m, 200m, and 250m. The study will include the impact caused by the vibrations on different soil strata or earth profile and on noise and air levels, buildings, humans and wildlife in the vicinity.

In four months

The committee may take assistance from any expert or institution as required and shall conduct field visits wherever relevant. However, the report needs to be furnished before the tribunal in four months.

The issue began after the NGT set the distance between quarries and the nearest residence at 200m based on just a copy of a memorandum submitted to the Prime Minister. The quarry owners approached the Kerala High Court questioning the NGT’s jurisdiction. After several stages, the matter reached the Supreme Court, where several environmental organisations in Kerala joined as a party with the NGT.

Quarry owners’ contention

The quarry owners claimed that a distance of 50m would suffice with Nonel Detonation technology. The SC upheld the NGT’s jurisdictional power and directed it to conduct a proper study in the matter.