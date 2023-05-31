NGT cancels environment clearance for Dragonstone realty project in Technopark Phase 3

May 31, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Tuesday cancelled the Environmental Clearance granted by the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) to a mixed land-use project by Dragonstone Realty Private Limited in the Technopark Phase 3 campus.

A fine of ₹15 crore was also imposed on the company for splitting the project into two, in violation of Supreme Court orders, to secure clearance. The amount will be utilised for improvements of the wetlands in the district.

Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana of the NGT, Southern zone, delivered the judgement in an appeal filed by activist Thomas Lawrence claiming that the clearance was secured by suppression of material facts. The project proponent has been directed not to undertake any further work under the expansion project of Phase-3 without obtaining Environmental Clearance, while the SEIAA has been asked to examine the proposal afresh and ensure that the company conducts a cumulative impact study for the entire built-up area of the project, totalling to 2,71,164.4 square metres.

ADVERTISEMENT

The SEIAA also has to identify mitigation measures that may have to be in place in the Phase–3 project area where construction is already completed to ensure that adverse environmental impacts, if any, due to the construction of the main project are remediated. The Integrated Regional Office of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) has been directed to file a compliance report regarding the penalty collected within four months and thereafter, once in three months to update about progress of the works undertaken.

The NGT observed that the SEIAA should have considered the project comprehensively and is liable for its conduct in treating the expansion project without application of mind. The judge has recommended that the MoEF&CC take appropriate action against the authorities who were responsible for granting the Environmental Clearance.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.