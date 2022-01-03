NGT asks State govt. to file proper report on air pollution

KOCHI

03 January 2022 21:06 IST

Study carried out in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram

The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked the government to file a proper report on the study carried out in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram to identify the sources of air pollution and recommend remedial measures.

The Bench comprising Justice K. Ramakrishnan and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati termed the periodical report submitted by the Environment department as “sketchy”. The government was directed to file a proper report on the basis of the directions issued by the tribunal, covering all the aspects.

The tribunal had set up a committee in July 2021 to study the air quality situation in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi. The authorities were told to submit periodical reports once in three months related to the progress of work. The Environment department was told to cover the directions issued by the Principal Bench of the tribunal in New Delhi, in the cases related to the 102 most air polluted cities in the country.

Advertising

Advertising

After completing the study in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi, the government was told to evolve model guidelines to resolve the issue and adopt it in other cities as well, aimed at having a permanent solution to the pollution issue. The departments of Public Works and Transport were asked to carry out the plan of action for phasing out old diesel vehicles and replacing them with new model or new generation vehicles using green and clean fuel.

The tribunal has asked the Chief Secretary and Secretaries of Environment, Transport and Public Works departments to comply with its latest order and submit the updated report at the next hearing scheduled on February 1, 2022.