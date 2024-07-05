GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NGT asks Dept. of Environment, Pollution Control Board to report on microplastic contamination in Ashtamudi Lake

Tribunal takes suo motu notice into The Hindu report “Microplastics found in Ashtamudi Lake” published on May 24

Published - July 05, 2024 07:16 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The National Green Tribunal has asked the Department of Environment and the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) to file a report on the microplastic contamination in Ashtamudi Lake.

Notices were issued by the Southern Bench of the tribunal after it took suo motu notice of The Hindu report “Microplastics found in Ashtamudi Lake” published on May 24.

The study ‘Microplastic contamination in Ashtamudi Lake, India: Insights from a Ramsar wetland’ was done by the Department of Aquatic Biology and Fisheries, University of Kerala, with support from the Ecomarine Project co-funded by Erasmus programme of the European Union.

The Southern Bench of the tribunal comprising of Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi, judicial member, and Dr. Satyagopal Korlapati, expert member, stated that the suo motu case was registered in view of the gravity of the issue reported in the newspaper.

Besides, the Department of Environment and the KSPCB, notices have been issued to the Director, Directorate of Environment and Climate Change; District Collector, Kollam; Principal Secretary, Department of Water Resources; Chairman, Central Pollution Control Board; and the Principal Secretary, Department of Health. The tribunal directed the KSPCB to file a report after making verification of the water quality and also analysis of the biota.

The study found microplastics in the brackish-water lake’s fish, shellfish, sediment and water. The highest percentage composition of microplastics was found in the macrofauna, with fish accounting for 19.6% and shellfish 40.9%.

Fibers constituted 35.6% of the microplastics found in the collected samples. Fragments (33.3%) and films (28%) were close behind in the list. Detailed analysis of the samples revealed the presence of plastic polymers as well as hazardous heavy metals. Polymer composition of microplastics found in the guts of fishes and shell fishes included nylon, polyurethane, polypropylene, polyethylene, and polysiloxane.

