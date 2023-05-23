NGO Union to construct 60 houses for homeless poor in Kerala

May 23, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Kerala NGO Union will construct 60 houses for homeless BPL families in the State as part of its diamond jubilee celebrations. The union will also donate 15 ambulances to hospitals and open a rest house for citizens from other districts visiting government offices in the capital city for various services, office-bearers of the union announced here on Tuesday.

The diamond jubilee conference of the union will be held here from May 27 to May 30. Academician and activist Ram Puniyani will inaugurate the delegates’ conference and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate a public meeting to mark the conclusion of the conference which will also witness the merger of the Kerala Municipal and Corporation Staff Union (KMCSU) with the Kerala NGO Union.

The three-day meet will take off with the union State president M.V. Sasidharan hoisting the flag on May 27. Ministers, eminent personalities and experts in different domains will address various seminars organised in connection with the conference. A digital exhibition on the history of the union will also be held at the Nayanar Park, East Fort, from May 25 to May 30.

The flag and the flag post will be brought to the venue of the valedictory meet at Putharikandam Maidan here on May 26. Chairman of the reception committee V.K. Prasanth, MLA, will hoist the flag. The venue has been named after former CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.