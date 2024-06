M.V. Sasidharan has been elected as the president of the Kerala NGO Union, while M.A. Ajith Kumar is the general secretary. V.K. Sheeja is the treasurer.

They were chosen to the posts at the three-day State conference of the union, which began here on Saturday. The meeting also elected T.M. Hajara, S. Gopakumar, and K.P. Sunil Kumar as State vice-presidents, and P.P. Santhosh, P. Suresh, and Seema S. Nair as the State secretaries.

