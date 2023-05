May 23, 2023 10:51 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The city will play host to the diamond jubilee conference of the Kerala NGO Union from May 27 to 30.

The flag and the flag post will be brought to the venue of the conference at Putharikandam Maidan here on the eve of the inaugural day and chairman of the reception committee V.K.Prasanth, MLA, will hoist the flag. The venue has been named after former CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.