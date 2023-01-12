NGO proposes development projects for Kochi

January 12, 2023 12:01 am | Updated 12:01 am IST - KOCHI

Better Kochi Response Group (BKRG), a social collective of 25 prominent personalities of Kochi, has proposed projects for Kochi to be implemented mostly by availing corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds of prominent firms.

The projects include readying of 20 public toilets by modifying old containers, construction of small swimming pools at government-run schools, initiatives to address mosquito menace, floods, and climate-change hazards, more freego stand-up scooters for police patrol, BKRG president S. Gopakumar told reporters here on Tuesday.

BKRG had held discussions with the Kochi Corporation authorities recently on reviving and managing 45 existing toilets. An agency has been deputed to assess their condition. Public toilets made by modifying containers were readied on the collectorate premises, near Cochin Shipyard on MG Road, Jos Junction, and Park Avenue Road by utilising the CSR funds of Cochin Shipyard, Lions Club, and CREDAI.

Similar toilets have been envisaged on Queen’s Walkway, Vyttila Junction, and a few other locales. “The CSR funds for five toilets are already available. But we are not being allotted space to set them up. In addition, BKRG has engaged an agency to study the condition of 45 public toilets in the city,” Mr. Gopakumar said.

The collective recently submitted a proposal to the authorities to import a mosquito type (male mosquitoes with wolbachia bacteria) from Singapore to neutralise mosquitoes that have been making life miserable for city residents, he said.

Swimming pools

The ‘Swim for Life’ project aims to build small swimming pools for government schools. The first such pool will be readied at the Government Higher Secondary School for Girls, Ernakulam.

A model footpath in the city having pedestrian-friendly street furniture and lights too is in the pipeline. BKRG is also in the process of starting a youth wing to motivate the youth for a better tomorrow. Members of the collective meet on the last Friday of every month to discuss issues affecting the city and come up with solutions, which are conveyed to the authorities and followed up on.

BKRG also initiated ‘Kochikkoru Pachakkuda’ (a green canopy for Kochi), which resulted in planting substantial number of trees in the city.