NGC stages cleaning drive at Kava

As many as 80 students took part in the cleaning drive. They collected 32 sackfuls of waste, including plastic bottles, beer, liquor and other beverages bottles, plastic bags, and paper plates.

March 31, 2024 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
National Green Corps members with the waste they collected from Kava near Malampuzha on Sunday.

National Green Corps members with the waste they collected from Kava near Malampuzha on Sunday.

The district unit of the National Green Corps (NGC) conducted a cleaning drive at Kava, one of the key catchment areas of Malampuzha reservoir where wild animals often come to quench their thirst. The cleaning drive was held on Sunday as part of the Sundara Kananam project.

NGC district coordinator S. Guruvayurappan said that the thrust of the cleaning drive was to make the area plastic-free. Of late, Kava witnessed an increase in the inflow of domestic tourists.

As many as 80 students took part in the cleaning drive. They collected 32 sackfuls of waste. Non-biodegradable waste was collected in separate sacks. Mr. Guruvayurappan said that they got more than one tonne waste from a small area.

Among the waste they collected were plastic bottles, beer, liquor and other beverages bottles, plastic bags, and paper plates. The waste collected was handed over to the forest staff.

NGC coordinator K.A. Ajeesh presided over the function. Mr. Guruvayurappan explained the importance of the project. Notices and posters detailing means of reducing the incidence of man-animal conflict were distributed on the occasion.

