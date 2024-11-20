 />
Neyyattinkara to host District School Arts Festival from Nov. 25

Published - November 20, 2024 07:16 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Nearly 7,000 students will take part in the District School Arts Festival that will be held at Neyyattinkara from November 25 to 29.

The festival will be held across 15 venues. It will begin with competitions in creative events on November 25. The inaugural will be held at 3 p.m. It will followed by stage events.

The stage events will conclude on November 28. The valedictory will be held at 3 p.m. on November 29. Prizes to the winners will be given away at the valedictory.

A meeting to constitute the organising committee for the festival was held at Government Higher Secondary School, Neyyattinkara, on Wednesday.

A 101-member organising committee with Neyyattinkara MLA K. Ansalan as chairperson, Neyyattinkara municipal chairperson P.K. Rajmohan as working chairperson, and Thiruvananthapuram deputy director of education R. Sheeja as general convener was set up at the meeting. Mr. Rajmohan inaugurated the meeting.

The festival venues will be across Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Neyyattinkara; Government Girls HSS, Neyyattinkara; Town Lower Primary School; St. Theresa’s High School; Municipal Town Hall; and Government JBS School.

