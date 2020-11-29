Neyyar Dam police station squabble: ASI suspended

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

29 November 2020 00:40 IST

Inquiry finds ASI’s action amounts ‘to abuse of authority’

Assistant Sub-Inspector Gopakumar, formerly attached to the Neyyar Dam police station, has been suspended with immediate effect for his misconduct towards a complainant and his daughter which, an internal inquiry concluded, was ‘unbecoming of a police officer and amounted to abuse of authority.’

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Thiruvananthapuram Range, Sanjaykumar Gurudin, who conducted the probe, also ordered an oral inquiry against him. Deputy Superintendent of Police, Neyyattinkara, has been entrusted with the inquiry.

Advertising

Advertising

Man missing case

Mr. Gopakumar was involved in a squabble with Sudevan, a resident of Pallivetta, on November 24 after the latter had gone to the police station purportedly in connection with a man-missing case relating to his elder daughter’s disappearance few days ago.

With a video clip that captured the incident going viral on social media, State Police Chief Loknath Behera transferred the officer to the Kerala Armed Police 5thBattalion in Kuttikkanam, Idukki, and instituted the inquiry.

Erred

During his inquiry, the DIG found Mr. Gopakumar of having erred on multiple counts. While finding the ASI’s claim that he was provoked unjustifiable, Mr. Gurudin found him to be insensitive while dealing with the complainant.

The inquiry also found his involvement in the issue unwarranted, considering Mr. Gopakumar had not been assigned with the man-missing case.

While Neyyar Dam Sub-Inspector Saju was entrusted the particular investigation, the ASI had apparently returned to the police station after another inquiry shortly before the incident unfolded.

The DIG also found the police officer to have erred by failing to wear his uniform while on duty. The inquiry found that Mr. Gopakumar was not involved in any inquiry that would have required to be in civil dress. While echoing the State Police Chief’s view that the incident has tarnished the image of the Kerala Police, Mr. Gurudin said the ASI’s attitude is detrimental to the upkeep of discipline in the force.

Separate inquiry

The DIG is expected to expected to conduct a separate inquiry into the conduct of other officials, including Mr. Gopakumar’s seniors, who apparently failed to deter him from misbehaving with the complainant.