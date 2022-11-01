Next phase of anti-drug campaign from Nov. 14, says Pinarayi

ADVERTISEMENT

Stating that Kerala’s fight against drug menace will continue, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the next phase of the ‘No to Drugs’ campaign would be organised from November 14 to January 26 and the details would be announced after discussions.

He was speaking after inaugurating a human chain against drugs formed as part of the first phase of the ‘No to Drugs’ campaign here on Tuesday.

Mr. Vijayan said the fight against drug addiction was entering the next phase with the human chain formed on Kerala Foundation Day on November 1. “Everyone’s pledge and stance should be that the link of the chain formed against drug addiction will not break and they should continue the anti-drug stance throughout their life,” he said.

People from all walks of life participated in the first phase of the anti-drug campaign in some way. Lauding the role of the student community in the fight against drugs, the Chief Minister said students rallied behind the campaign, determined not to fall prey to its intoxicating perversity.

As part of the ‘No to Drugs’ campaign, teachers, parents, local self-government bodies, people’s representatives, officials, youth, and the elderly rallied together at various parts of the State.

Stressing the roles played by the Police and Excise departments, Mr. Vijayan said along with creating awareness against drug abuse, a list of offenders was prepared and strict action was taken by enforcement agencies.

Also, stringent action had been taken against those repeatedly involved in such crimes. The Chief Minister also pointed out the State would take strong action against the drug mafia, including preventive legal measures, invoking sections that ensured severe punishment to the offenders.

Thousands of students and youth joined hands and took an anti-drug pledge in Thiruvananthapuram city. The Chief Minister and Ministers joined the human chain in front of the Martyrs’ Column at Palayam.

After a public meeting, intoxicants were symbolically burned and buried. In different parts of the State, Ministers, people’s representatives, officials, sportspersons, etc., joined the anti-drug human chain.