Next four weeks crucial: Veena

She calls for extreme vigil and precautions to avoid COVID infection

In anticipation of a surge in COVID-19 cases in the post-Onam weeks, Health Minister Veena George has called for extreme vigil and precautions to be followed by the people for the next four weeks to minimise the risk of infection.

The Health Department anticipates that the COVID case graph, which has remained on a high plateau since the past three weeks, will surge upwards in another two weeks because of increased social interaction and family gatherings during Onam festivities.

It is very much possible that a major surge in cases at this point might emerge as a third wave, even before the second wave has subsided.

The government allowed more relaxations in civil life just before Onam as it was no longer possible for the State to remain under permanent lockdown and in consideration of livelihood issues. Despite the caution to maintain the pandemic protocol, large crowds were witnessed at most markets and shops during Onam.

With the highly transmissible Delta virus sweeping across the State, it is highly likely that the disease transmission rate would have been amplified during this season.

Delta, apart from its high R0 factor (it is said to be as infectious as chicken pox virus which has an R0 factor of 8), is also a partial immune escape variant, which means that it can infect even those who have been fully vaccinated.

With the State vaccinating over 2.5 crore people, a significant percentage of people now contributing to new infections are fully or partially vaccinated.

These vaccine breakthrough infections are mostly mild or asymptomatic and while the vaccinated individual is protected from serious disease and death, the fact remains that he/she can still spread the infection to vulnerable people.

During the first wave too, there was a major surge in cases in the State after Onam. Ms. George cautioned that when offices and institutions reopen after Onam holidays on Tuesday, people needed to be more vigilant about observing the COVID-19 protocol.

The government has proposed increased testing and all individuals who display any influenza-like symptoms should get themselves tested immediately, she said.

Emergency meeting

She also called for an emergency meeting of senior health officials on Tuesday to review the situation.

The department’s preparations in anticipation of a third wave had started much ahead and from taluk level upwards, the number of oxygen beds and ICU beds had been increased. Paediatric beds and ICU facilities had been increased with 744 beds in all categories.

The State also has 870 tonnes of oxygen in stock.