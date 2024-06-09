Newspapers in all classrooms to promote reading

Newspapers will be made available in all classrooms in State schools for free as part of efforts to promote the reading habit.

ADVERTISEMENT

An awareness programme with public participation will be launched so as to ensure this, a draft of a report prepared by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) for promoting reading with the help of newspapers in schools has proposed.

The draft proposes integrating newspaper reading with academic activities. Academic activities in connection with newspaper reading will be considered for continuous evaluation. The action plan for this should be included in the assessment guidelines prepared by the SCERT assessment cell.

ADVERTISEMENT

The reading activities can be class based and subject based.

In schools, activities for bringing out model newspapers and promoting students’ creativity through it will be undertaken. On days without school assembly, opportunities should be ensured for students to read newspapers before classes begin. Once a week, during the period earmarked for creative activities in each class the main news of the week should be presented. No student should be tasked with this beforehand so that all students are ready to make the presentation. Prizes should be given to the best presenter to motivate students.

Discussions should be held among students on main news at upper primary and high school level once a week. School radio should be used for reading news.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additional reading material keeping in mind the textbooks and the curriculum should be published.

Children’s works that are the result of reading promotion activities should be published. Steps should be taken to ensure media literacy. Directions should also be ensured to promote reading other than newspaper reading.

Assessment of students’ reading, general knowledge, language, and critical thinking can be done using tests, quizzes, and worksheets.

The General Education department also looks to newspapers and other media to help strengthen education as part of curriculum reforms.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.