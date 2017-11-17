Newspapers from across the countries draw crowds

An exhibition of newspapers from 50-odd countries across the world conducted by the English Department of the Amal College of Advanced Studies at Nilambur on Friday provided a rare opportunity for the students and scholars to see and read some reputed members of the print media.

Sujit Kuttanari, a school teacher from Atholi in Kozhikode district, arranged the exhibition at Peevees Arcade, Nilambur, as part of an inter-collegiate media festival titled Vox Diem held in association with Nilambur Press Club. Newspapers of varying length, breadth, style and colour from all continents were on display.

“I have been collecting newspapers with the help of my contacts and friends abroad for the past 10 years,” said Mr. Sujith. His collection has crossed 80 countries.

From London Times to New York Times, Le Monde to Pravda, almost all major papers were on display. “This is the mid-day paper that carries the next day’s date on its masthead,” said a student, explaining the well-known French paper Le Monde. Another exhibition of wildlife photos clicked by Jinto Johnson, a second year BA English student of Amal College, too evoked the curiosity of the competitors at the festival.

The 101 pictures on display were testimony to a promising future of Mr. Johnson.

Presiding over the function, Amal College principal M. Usman expressed angst at the increasing threat against the freedom of the press in the country. Nilambur Press Club president Thomaskutty Chaliyar, secretary C. Jamal, Head of English Department P.M. Abdul Sakir, Campil Ravi, faculty members Jayaprakash, C. Shihabuddin, staff council secretary C.H. Ali Jafar, and student coordinator Sneha Prabha spoke.