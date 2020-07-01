News of success reaches tribal youth after 20 hours

Officials of Samagra Siksha Kerala congratulating Subeesh G. on his victory in the SSLC examination at his house at Plakkachola tribal hamlet, near Adyanpara, in Malappuram district on Wednesday.

MALAPPURAM

01 July 2020 23:26 IST

The student passed Kerala SSLC exam

Advancements in communication may have made the world a global village. But for the tribespeople living deep inside Kerala’s forests, the world has not changed much.

Nineteen-year-old tribal student Subeesh G., who lives in the Nilambur forests, learned about his success in the SSLC examination 20 hours after Education Minister C. Ravindranath announced them on Tuesday.

Officials of Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK) had to undertake an arduous trek to reach the Plakkachola colony of the Paniya tribes, 4 km above Adyanpara in the Nilambur forest, on Wednesday to inform Mr. Subeesh about his success in the exams.

Mr. Subeesh was one of the 12 “out-of-school” tribal students who wrote the SSLC exams with the support of SSK this year. Extreme situations had made them drop out of schools and SSK brought them back by accommodating them at special care centres at Nilambur, Marayur, Adimali, Aralam farm, Kottoor, and Nilackal.

Mr. Subeesh dropped out of school twice and began helping his father collect honey from the wild. He remained elusive for four years until the SSK reached out to him during a tribal survey a couple of years ago.

Mr. Subeesh has two mobile phone connections. But he does not have connectivity at his hamlet.

Apart from Mr. Subeesh, six tribal youths from SSK hostel at Marayur and two each at Kottoor and Nilakkal passed the examination.