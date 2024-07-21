News in Frames: jumbos, feast and the crowd

A feast for the elephants, Aanayoottu in Malayalam, is a ritual meant to propitiate Lord Ganesha, who, according to Hindu belief, removes obstacles in one’s life. Sree Vadakkumnathan Temple in Thrissur district of Kerala holds a mega Aanayoottu on the first day of the Malayalam month of Karkkidakam (mid-July to mid-August) every year, drawing a huge crowd of elephants and elephant lovers.

As many as 60 elephants from across the State participated in this year’s feast held on July 16.

The event resembled a miniature Thrissur Pooram; the only difference was that the elephants lined up without any accoutrements.

The temple premises were packed to capacity. The heavy rain did not deter the audience. Perching on the shoulders of their parents, children were trying to get a glimpse of the elephants. People also had the chance to feed the elephants. The elephants were allowed for the ceremony after fitness tests by veterinary doctors and officials of the Forest Department. Elephants in musth and those with a history of unruly behaviour were banned.

The eating marathon was kicked off after rituals. In no time, the elephants polished off 500 kg of rice, laced with ghee, jaggery and turmeric. They were also given fruit, sugar cane and specially prepared Ayurvedic medicine.

The jumbo feast at the temple started in 1982. The first time was for the elephants who participated in the parade during the opening ceremony of the Asian Games held in New Delhi that year, to help them regain their health after the long journey to the national capital and back and the parade duties. As many as 34 elephants were taken from various parts of Kerala to New Delhi on a train. The long journey made many of them sick and weak. The temple fed them nutritious food to nurse them back to health, a practice that has now become a tradition.

(Text: Mini Muringatheri)

(Photos: K.K. Najeeb)

Nourishing recipe: A medicinal concoction for the elephants participating in the feast being prepared at the temple kitchen.

Grand entry: An elephant enters the Sree Vadakkumnathan Temple premises to participate in the Aanayoottu.

Setting the table: Volunteers carry fruits to feed the elephants.

Crunchy buffet: An assortment of fruits brought in crates for the jumbo feast.

Packing the treat: Volunteers get the feed ready.

Undeterred by rain: A large crowd gathered on the temple premises for the festival.

Eager hands: People wait around the elephants to get a chance to feed them.

Basking in glory: Mahouts are present at all times with the elephants during the festival.

Caring touch: A woman feeds the specially prepared medicated food to an elephant.