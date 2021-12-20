News Analysis| Political murders in Kerala call for stern action

They are a real wake-up call for the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front Government to get its act together to rein in organisations that are having a free run in the State.

The spate of political murders taking place in Kerala in the recent times is a real wake-up call for the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) Government to get its act together to rein in organisations that are having a free run in the State.

The two political murders in a span of six hours in Alappuzha on Sunday — that of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) State secretary K.S. Shan and BJP OBC Morcha State secretary Ranjith Sreenivas — have revealed that the Government agencies have been reportedly sitting back and waiting for the perpetrators of these horrific crimes to strike at will. If Shan was attacked by a car-borne killer-gang on the road near his house at Mannanchery, Ranjith was hacked to death by a 12-member hit squad in front of his mother and wife in the drawing room of his house.

SDPI activists at Government Medical College, Ernakulam, where the postmortem of K.S. Shan, State secretary of the party who was killed at Alappuzha on Saturday night, was held. Photo: Special Arrangement

That the two incidents occurred a month after a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionary S. Sanjith was hacked to death by group in broad daylight when the victim was riding on a bike with his wife at Kinassery in Palakkad district has also given an inkling that the State police department wilfully ignored the nefarious activities of these organisations.

Incidentally P.B. Sandeep Kumar, secretary of the Peringara Local Committee,of the CPI (M), was hacked to death near Thiruvalla in Pathanamthitta last month. All these murders, though in two neighbouring districts, had also taken place in a radius of 40 km. The attacks were deliberately done to strengthen their foothold in regions where these parties have little sway.

Sources said that the Government had been blinking at the intelligence reports about the activities of organisations, including the intensified social media campaigns, amassing of weapons, financial dealings, clandestine operations, training programmes and street corner meetings inciting communal passions.

Unlike the clashes occurring between political parties, the violent confrontation often witnessed between the Sangh Parivar outfits and the SDPI, the political wing of the Popular Front of India (PFI), across the State in recent times has acquired a communal dimension. This was a serious cause for concern, with the RSS propagating the Hindutva ideology and the PFI, the avatar of the National Development Front, spreading extremist Islamic views, sources said.

Mainstream political parties which profess secularism also cannot wash their hands of these incidents which are shaking the amity of the normally peace-loving Kerala society.