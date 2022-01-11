Newlyweds return home in Ambulance, MVD seizes vehicle

ALAPPUZHA

11 January 2022 21:30 IST

In the age of big fat weddings, the bride and groom arriving and leaving in luxury cars add a touch of style and elegance to the big day. That said, now the focus seems to have shifted to ambulance.

Recently, a newlywed couple returned home at Kattanam in Alappuzha from the wedding venue in a decorated ambulance turning on beacon lights, siren and accompanied by loud music.

Advertising

Advertising

The video of the couple's ambulance journey had gone viral on social media sites and the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) on Tuesday took the vehicle into custody. Regional Transport Officer Saji Prasad G.S. said the ambulance had been misused and the department had served notices to the driver and owner for cancelling the licence and permit.

The incident reportedly took place on January 9. The bridegroom, who himself is an ambulance driver, rented the vehicle for the big day.

Earlier, the Ambulance Drivers Union lodged a complaint after the video surfaced on social media. The vehicle was seized based on the directive of Transport Commissioner M.R. Ajith Kumar.