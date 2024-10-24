ADVERTISEMENT

Newly-wed ends life over dowry harassment

Published - October 24, 2024 09:15 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

In a tragic incident, a 25-year-old Malayali girl was found dead at her husband’s house in Nagercoil. She allegedly ended her life over dowry harassment.

The deceased has been identified as Sruthi. Her family, originally from Piravanthur, had relocated to Tamil Nadu more than 30 years back. Sruthi, a post-graduate in literature, had married Karthik on April 21 this year. , According to her family, she was constantly harassed by her mother-in-law, Senpakavalli and Sruthi took the extreme step due to her threats.

After her suicide, a voice message she sent to her mother surfaced and in that the newly-wed narrates her ordeal in detail. In the message she says how her mother-in-law made her life extremely difficult and requests her parents to get her ornaments back and to cremate her body at Coimbatore where her family resides. After Suchindram police filed a case, Sruthi’s mother-in-law also attempted suicide fearing arrest. She is currently undergoing treatment in Asaripallam Medical College Hospital in Kanyakumari. 

