Couple goes missing in Pallikkal river, their kin die trying to find them

July 29, 2023 11:00 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A newly wed couple went missing after falling into the Pallikkal river while taking photos on the river bank on Saturday. A relative, who attempted to rescue them, drowned to death.

According to the police, Siddique who hails from Kummil in Kadakkal and his wife Noufi, who married five days ago, were reported to be missing. 

The incident occurred around 4.30 p.m. after the duo came to their relative Anzil’s house in Pallikkal for a feast. Accompanied by their relatives, the couple headed for the rocky river bank to click photos.  While the couple slipped and fell into the river, Anzil made a futile bid to rescue them as the three got caught in strong undercurrents. Despite being rescued by local residents and rushed to the Parippally Government Medical College Hospital, Anzil’s life could not be saved. 

The Pallikkal police and a fire force team from Kallambalam launched rescue efforts for Siddique and Noufi.

