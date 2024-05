May 03, 2024 10:50 am | Updated 02:27 pm IST - KOCHI

A newborn baby was hurled to death at Panampilly Nagar in the heart of Kochi city in Kerala on May 3 morning.

Reportedly, the baby, wrapped in a packet, was hurled to the road, according to eyewitnesses. It is suspected that the baby was thrown from one of the nearby apartment complexes.

The Kochi city police are making preliminary investigation centered around apartments. The baby was reportedly one day old.

