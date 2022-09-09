Newborn girl found abandoned in Alappuzha

Staff Reporter ALAPPUZHA
September 09, 2022 20:33 IST

A newborn girl was found abandoned in bushes at Thumboli in the Alappuzha municipality area on Friday.

According to the police, the baby was found by ragpickers around noon. Later, police arrived and shifted the child to the Women and Children Hospital, Alappuzha.

The police said that a woman suspected to be the mother of the child had been admitted to the same hospital with bleeding in the morning. "The woman lives close to the place where the child was found. She is under medical observation and we are yet to interrogate her," said a police official.

The police have registered a case but no person has been booked yet.

