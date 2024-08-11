GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Newborn found dead, two in police custody

Published - August 11, 2024 07:33 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The police have taken two persons into custody in connection with the death of a newborn girl in Alappuzha.

According to the police, a young woman from Poochakkal near Cherthala gave birth to the child at her home last week. As per her statement, the child died soon after the delivery and she handed over the body to two men, one of them her boyfriend. The two men were taken into custody based on the woman’s statement.

The police on Sunday recovered the body, which was in a buried state, from Thakazhi in Kuttanad. Officials said that a postmortem examination would be carried out on Monday. The police suspect it a case of murder. Officials, however, added that whether it was a murder or a natural death could only be confirmed after the postmortem examination.

The woman reportedly did not inform her relatives about the pregnancy. The child’s death came to light after the woman sought treatment at a hospital in Ernakulam following childbirth. Though she was initially reluctant to divulge details, she later opened up about giving birth. The woman, who is currently undergoing treatment, reportedly first stated that she had given the baby to her boyfriend to hand over to Ammathottil under the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare.

