Newborn baby allegedly sold for ₹3 lakh in Kerala hospital

The three-day-old baby was born at Government Women and Child Hospital at Thycaud in Thiruvananthapuram; Childline workers got information about the alleged sale earlier this week

April 22, 2023 05:32 am | Updated 08:35 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Picture for representational purposes only.

Picture for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A three-day-old baby, born at the Government Women and Child Hospital at Thycaud in Thiruvananthapuram, was allegedly sold to another woman for ₹3 lakh. After the police located the baby with a woman in Karamana, the Child Welfare Committee took over the baby and transferred to its facility in Thycaud.

Health Minister Veena George has directed the Health department director to conduct an enquiry into the alleged sale of the newborn baby. She also directed the Director of the Women and Child Development department to provide adequate protection for the baby.

According to District Child Welfare Committee chairperson A. Shaniba Beegum, Childline workers had got information about the alleged sale earlier this week, following which the Thampanoor police conducted enquiries.

“Though the baby was located with the woman in Karamana, she had initially claimed that she had given birth to the baby. When the officials said checks would be conducted using a doctor, she claimed that her friend had given the baby. On further interrogation, she admitted that she bought the child from the Thycaud hospital,” Ms. Beegum told The Hindu.

However, the identity of the parents who sold the baby is yet to be ascertained. The baby was born on April 7 and was sold to the Karamana-based woman on April 10.  The Thampanoor police are carrying out further investigations into the alleged sale.

