HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

New York University team visits PSMO College in search of Mapila legacy

January 12, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
The New York University, Abu Dhabi, team greeting students and teachers of PSMO College on Thursday.

The New York University, Abu Dhabi, team greeting students and teachers of PSMO College on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A team of students and teachers from New York University, Abu Dhabi, visited PSMO College, Tirurangadi, on Thursday. The team reached the campus as part of their study of Malabar’s Mapila legacy and culture.

The 14-member team from seven countries showed particular interest in Mapilapattu and related art forms. Led by Samuel Mark Anderson, Abby Diez, and Neelima Jeychandran, the team explored various aspects of Mapila history and tradition.

Apart from a seminar and an interactive session, the students of PSMO College performed Mapilapattu and Kolkali for their guests.

Earlier, the team visited the Parappanangadi coastal region and learned more about the evolution of Kolkali. Kolkali artiste Majeed Gurukkal and team explained the intricacies of the Mapila art.

PSMO college manager M.K. Bava inaugurated the seminar on Thursday. History scholar Shibinu spoke on the future of Kerala’s migration. Principal K. Azeez presided. Former head of the history department Abdul Razak, history teachers Mohammed Haseeb N., Abdul Rauf P., Abdul Rasheed, Sharavanan R., and Fahad K. spoke.

Related Topics

history

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.