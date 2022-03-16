New wing to deal with economic offences

To be set up under Crime Branch

The government has decided to establish a separate division in the Kerala Police to deal with economic offences. The new division will be set up under the Crime Branch.

The State Cabinet on Wednesday decided to create 433 posts for the purpose, including one Inspector General, four Superintendents of Police, 11 DySPs, 19 inspectors, 29 sub-inspectors and 73 senior civil police officers and civil police officers each and 16 drivers.

The new division will investigate cases relating to cheating, economic scams, money laundering, confidence tricks and forgery.

Sops for K-Fon

The Cabinet resolved to provide various sops and exemptions for the K-Fon project aimed at providing high-speed Internet connection for government offices and families across the State. The project will not need Right of Way permission from government departments, offices, local bodies and public sector enterprises for laying cables nor will it have to pay RoW charges.

The project has also been exempted from annual fees for basic infrastructure development, rental, pole rentals and restoration and reinstatement charges as well as from submitting security deposit, bank guarantee and performance bank guarantee.

The meeting also decided on a Plan fund assistance of ₹8.71 cr for Technopark.

The age limit for holding the post of Managing Director, Secretary, Director and CEO in autonomous/ statutory bodies and corporations other than government-controlled public sector units will be enhanced to 70.

It was also decided to implement pay revision in the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment.