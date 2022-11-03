New web portal for SCTIMST for easy access to hospital services

The Hindu Bureau Thiruvananthapuram
November 03, 2022 19:45 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) here has launched a new web portal to enable convenient and easy access to hospital services, including follow-up reviews. This will be a self-service platform which will help patients to request new registrations, fix review appointments, make online payment for services, request certificates, download discharge summaries, investigation reports as well as prescriptions. The portal will also enable telephonic and video consultations. A user-friendly ‘mobile application’ of this portal will be available on Google Play Store shortly, a pressnote issued here said. The portal can be accessed using the link https://patientportal.sctimst.ac.in.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app