New web portal for SCTIMST for easy access to hospital services

The Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) here has launched a new web portal to enable convenient and easy access to hospital services, including follow-up reviews. This will be a self-service platform which will help patients to request new registrations, fix review appointments, make online payment for services, request certificates, download discharge summaries, investigation reports as well as prescriptions. The portal will also enable telephonic and video consultations. A user-friendly ‘mobile application’ of this portal will be available on Google Play Store shortly, a pressnote issued here said. The portal can be accessed using the link https://patientportal.sctimst.ac.in.