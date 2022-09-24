New Wayanad district stadium to be opened on Monday

The newly constructed district stadium at Maravayal near Kalpetta in Wayanad.

The Wayanad District Sports Council is preparing to commission the M.K. Jinachandran Memorial District Stadium at Maravayal near Kalpetta in Wayanad. Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman will dedicate the stadium to the public at 4 p.m. on Monday.

The stadium has been set up on eight acres contributed by former District Sports Council vice president M.J. Viayapadman on behalf of the Chandra Prabha Charitable Trust in 1987. It was constructed by KITCO at a cost of ₹18.67 crore.

The stadium complex consists of a 400-metre eight-line synthetic track, football ground with natural grass, VIP lounge with an area of 26,900 square feet, separate office rooms for players and media persons, toilet complex, rainwater harvesting system, and a two-storey administrative block with an area of 9,500 square feet. It took nearly six years to complete the construction.

T. Siddique, MLA, will preside over the function.

Various programmes, including torchlight processions from Sulthan Bathery and Vythiri to the stadium, martial art performances, cultural programmes, and a friendly football match between the Kerala Police and United FC would be held on the occasion, the organisers said.