ADVERTISEMENT

New Wayanad District Police Chief assumes charge

Published - August 19, 2024 11:31 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

Taposh Basumatary

Taposh Basumatary, a 2019-batch Indian Police Service officer, took charge as the new District Police Chief of Wayanad on Monday.

Mr. Basumatary, who previously served as Superintendent of Police, Special Operations Group, and Assistant Superintendent of Police in Wayanad and Iritty in Kannur district, assumed office as the 48th District Police Chief of Wayanad. He was accorded a warm welcome by his predecessor T. Narayanan and fellow police personnel.

Mr. Basumatary has rich experience in counter-insurgency operations. Mr. Narayanan will take over as the District Police Chief (Kozhikode City).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US