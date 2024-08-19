New Wayanad District Police Chief assumes charge

Taposh Basumatary, a 2019-batch Indian Police Service officer, took charge as the new District Police Chief of Wayanad on Monday.

Mr. Basumatary, who previously served as Superintendent of Police, Special Operations Group, and Assistant Superintendent of Police in Wayanad and Iritty in Kannur district, assumed office as the 48th District Police Chief of Wayanad. He was accorded a warm welcome by his predecessor T. Narayanan and fellow police personnel.

Mr. Basumatary has rich experience in counter-insurgency operations. Mr. Narayanan will take over as the District Police Chief (Kozhikode City).