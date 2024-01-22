ADVERTISEMENT

New Wayanad District Police Chief assumes charge

January 22, 2024 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

T. Narayanan | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

T. Narayanan, a 2011 batch IPS officer, took charge as the new Police Chief of Wayanad on Monday.

Mr. Narayanan, who previously served as the Assistant Inspector General of Police (Procurement) at the State police headquarters, Thiruvnanthapuram, assumed office as the 47th Police Chief of the district.

He was given a warm welcome by fellow police personnel.

Mr. Narayanan had previously served as District Police Chief of Malappuram, Idukki, Kollam, and Thrissur. His predecessor Padam Singh will take charge as the new Assistant Inspector General of Police (Policy) at the police headquarters.

