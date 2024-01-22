GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

New Wayanad District Police Chief assumes charge

January 22, 2024 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau
T. Narayanan

T. Narayanan | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

T. Narayanan, a 2011 batch IPS officer, took charge as the new Police Chief of Wayanad on Monday.

Mr. Narayanan, who previously served as the Assistant Inspector General of Police (Procurement) at the State police headquarters, Thiruvnanthapuram, assumed office as the 47th Police Chief of the district.

He was given a warm welcome by fellow police personnel.

Mr. Narayanan had previously served as District Police Chief of Malappuram, Idukki, Kollam, and Thrissur. His predecessor Padam Singh will take charge as the new Assistant Inspector General of Police (Policy) at the police headquarters.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.